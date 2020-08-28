Recently the President is using any action he can to suppress your vote to win his re-election on November 3rd 2020. Most recent and most concerning is how he is using his new appointed Postmaster General to take action to stop the Postal Service from being able to deliver the absentee mail in ballots. Trump’s Postmaster General has threatened to remove 671 mail sorting machines, remove hundreds of the blue mail drop off boxes as well as reducing workers hours. Trump has publicly stated that absentee mail in ballots will hurt his re-election. This is illegal. This is voter suppression.
Speaker Pelosi has called the House members back to Washington to have a hearing on Friday August 21, 2020 with the Postmaster General. We can only pray by the time this letter reaches the Letter to the Editor this problem has been solved. Donald Trump will not stop trying to create the false notions that the election will be rigged. You have not even voted yet and he is saying it will be rigged. Do not let him convince you your vote will not count. It will count. His bullying tactics will not work; you can prove him wrong by voting in the November 3rd election.
The Democratic candidates are urging the people to vote early either by absentee ballots, or during early voting October 14-29, 2020. Ask yourself why the U.S. House and Senate Republicans remain silent on Trump trying to keep your votes from being counted. Go vote early and take your country back, and then we will make America great again.
Bobby Fanning
Tullahoma