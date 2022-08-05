In response to Susan Campbell’s letter to the editor on Sunday, July 24, you see, I am one of the people “behind the curtain” who has written extensively about some local candidates, both Republican and Democrat. Ms. Campbell states “Nothing seems to be out of bounds when it comes to taking down your opponent, from stealing political signs to posting hurtful, vicious half-truths on social media and elsewhere”. Since my articles are posted on my website and on social media, I would ask Ms. Campbell to articulate what “vicious half-truths” she may be referring to?

Further, Ms. Campbell states “What matters is how hard they will work for the local community, not allegiance to a particular party or ideology.” Should local voters know Ms. Blackwell was a Biden delegate, or she attempted to create a “diversity council”, stating she’d spoken with many constituents who did not feel welcome in their own community due to racist incidents? Is she insinuating Tullahoma is racist?

