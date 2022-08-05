In response to Susan Campbell’s letter to the editor on Sunday, July 24, you see, I am one of the people “behind the curtain” who has written extensively about some local candidates, both Republican and Democrat. Ms. Campbell states “Nothing seems to be out of bounds when it comes to taking down your opponent, from stealing political signs to posting hurtful, vicious half-truths on social media and elsewhere”. Since my articles are posted on my website and on social media, I would ask Ms. Campbell to articulate what “vicious half-truths” she may be referring to?
Further, Ms. Campbell states “What matters is how hard they will work for the local community, not allegiance to a particular party or ideology.” Should local voters know Ms. Blackwell was a Biden delegate, or she attempted to create a “diversity council”, stating she’d spoken with many constituents who did not feel welcome in their own community due to racist incidents? Is she insinuating Tullahoma is racist?
Rupa recently stated she serves “all people”, yet when promoting the diversity council, she claimed to represent the underserved. Which is it?
Ms. Blackwell accepts endorsements and supports leftists organizations such as Women for Tennessee's Future (WTF) which promotes "reproductive justice" among other controversial social justice issues, and ActBlue, who funds leftist, progressive candidates. Does Tullahoma need "reproductive Justice"? Will Ms. Blackwell be beholden to her endorsers and attempt to instill those values in Tullahoma?
Voters have a right to know where candidates stand, who they are funded by and who they in turn donate to. Stop voting with your heart and vote with your head.