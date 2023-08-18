Many years ago when the powers that were, were trying to improve Tullahoma, a suggestion was made to build a by-pass around the city. The outcry arose, “NOT IN MY BACKYARD” from all across the area. I wrote a lengthy letter to propose alternate solutions with the least amount of building or rebuilding our infrastructure. One point I made then, and I still believe in, is the widening of Cedar Lane to at least three lanes. I fully realize that housing would have to be purchased and the problems that would entail for the city and especially the homeowners.

I have recently read with great interest the problems and solutions to them facing our city. Former Mayor Curlee’s remarks got me to thinking. A pretty city is a welcoming city. This is the job of both the city and the citizens. Therefore, I propose theses ways to improve our city.