Many years ago when the powers that were, were trying to improve Tullahoma, a suggestion was made to build a by-pass around the city. The outcry arose, “NOT IN MY BACKYARD” from all across the area. I wrote a lengthy letter to propose alternate solutions with the least amount of building or rebuilding our infrastructure. One point I made then, and I still believe in, is the widening of Cedar Lane to at least three lanes. I fully realize that housing would have to be purchased and the problems that would entail for the city and especially the homeowners.
I have recently read with great interest the problems and solutions to them facing our city. Former Mayor Curlee’s remarks got me to thinking. A pretty city is a welcoming city. This is the job of both the city and the citizens. Therefore, I propose theses ways to improve our city.
1. Please paint our streets’ white and yellow lines. At dusk or dawn, in rainy weather or in bright sunlight many of the lanes are impossible to see. Paint the old streets as well as the freshly paved ones. I understand that there is a new paint developed in Australia that glows, thereby making the lanes more visible.
2. Clean the curbs. Some curbs are so overgrown that the concrete is invisible. After they are cleaned paint them yellow so they are more visible. Several local businesses have done this in their parking lots.
3. Cut back the trees that are posing threats to our electricity, cable services, telephone, etc.
1-3- I personally don’t care whose responsibility it is to paint or cut, which governmental entity (local, state or federal) or private business like the phone company. When trouble comes there will be a lot finger pointing; and if the trouble is bad enough, lawsuits will follow. If the problem is more supplies or workers, then let’s get those issues addressed and fixed.
4. Signs directing people to East and West Schools. We have good schools with expanding sports programs. Too bad fans have to hunt and peck to find where the schools are located. This is especially true of the older school, East Middle. It seems odd that the Fisbee Golf Course has a sign but the school does not.
We have a good town with good people, a good police force and good schools. It seems only right that we try to present this image to our visitors and future residents.