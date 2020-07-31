In February, Mr. Trump called the coronavirus a hoax; if you survive, remember that in November. Meanwhile, Governor Bill Lee Goat signs a heartbeat bill for the unborn. If the heartbeat belongs to a future protester; however, you can go ahead and abort them because he has no intention of talking to them.
So much for the “of the people, for the people and by the people.” Unless you’re a rich white donor or a distant relative to Nathan Bedford Forrest, Mr. Goat has no use for you. Keep voting for these Russian loving, redneck, racist republican clowns ‘til we ‘become’ the laughing stock of the world.
As an addendum, Putin’s paramour recently remarked that the years prior to his election were the best of his life. Well, because we had a real president, then.
Larry Winter
Tullahoma