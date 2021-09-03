Government originates in man’s created nature and was ordained by our Creator to protect society. To derive protection from government, society must delegate powers to government sufficient for the purpose. The problem, says Augustine, is that man, though created social by nature, is quarrelsome and selfish since the Fall. The powers entrusted by society to government cannot execute themselves. They must be administered by men who feel more intensely what effects them directly than for society as a whole.
Bad government is when the powers entrusted to government to repress internal or external violence against society are abused for narrowly selfish purposes. Tyranny, says Calhoun, is when the powers vested in government officials to prevent injustice and oppression by others, when left unguarded, are converted by those officials into instruments to oppress the governed.
So, how can government be held strictly to the great ends – protecting and improving society – for which God ordained it? Providentially, the same primal emotive forces in man’s fallen nature that initiate and fuel tyranny – the individual and social feelings – can, by God’s gracious alteration and sovereign plan – expressed as the noble and skillful self-assertion of patriots – lead to successful resistance to tyranny, culminating in truly constitutional government. The bottom line? Fallen, unregenerate man – and fleshly Christians — tolerate and deserve abusive and tyrannical government because they crave cheap worldly goods and fear displeasing man more than displeasing the Triune.
Winston McCuen
Landrum, S.C.