Our government loves acronyms. Take for instance CDC: Center for Disease Control. We’ve become so accustom to these acronyms, we forget what they stand for.
Several are an intricate part of the news media’s jargon. Could be to save ink, paper and avoid repetitiveness. At any rate here are a few everyone knows: BLM, NFL, MLB, ICE and CRT.
Black Lives Matter and Critical Race Theory. These two are destroying the United States of America.
Black lives do matter! Ever life matters! Any surgeon can tell you we are all the same on the inside where it really matters. The color or non-color of our skin should never be used in a judgmental way. It only divides, produces distrust and is against everything God teachers us about loving one another as Christ loves us. We are all the same in God’s eyes; he created us all in His image, to worship and serve Him by loving all His children no matter the color of their skin.
Critical. Race. Theory. (Webster’s New World College Dictionary)
Critical: Tending to find fault; dangerous, causing anxiety; criticism.
Race: Any different varieties of populations of human beings distinguished by physical traits, such as hair, eyes, skin color, etc.
Theory: A speculative idea or plan as to how something might be done.
Causing anxiety by revealing the differences in the human Race Thereby planning to separate and divide American by skin color.
Not only is CRT wrong, it is a Marxist theory being used by the current Biden/Harris administration and socialist Democratic Party to control Americans, and separate us by skin color.
Karl Marx was an evil man who developed a ‘system of thought’ with which to control the ‘masses’. Marxism is also associated with socialism, communism and materialism. Stalin and Lenin also followed this ‘theory’. When we laud CRT, we’re saying in essence that socialism, communism and materialism are viable options to explore in America. This is not our founding fathers had in mind when they wrote our Constitution.
Our freedoms are not free! They were and are being paid by brave men and women in military and law enforcement. They deserve our respect and gratitude. Without their protection, our cities, states and our nation will fall into a state of anarchy from which we may never recover.
Our nation is not perfect. Even so, God has richly blessed the United States of America. If we allow those who are pushing CRT to be accepted in America, our great Nation will join other nations who have fallen into the clutches of socialism and Marxism.
It’s our choice. Will we allow the federal government to control every aspect of our lives, or will we remain to free people? “You, my brothers, were called to be free. But do not use your freedom to indulge in sinful nature, rather serve one another in love.” Galatians 5:13.
Donna Jackson
Tullahoma