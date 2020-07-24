Throughout the country, many Americans have been impacted by the coronavirus - from both a health and economic standpoint. People are hurting. However, I am confident that with the work of President Trump and his administration, we can get back to an era of good health and economic prosperity. Vital to this the Great American Comeback is businessman and current Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Tennessee, Bill Hagerty.
I am with Bill Hagerty because I know that he will continue to work with President Trump to put money back in Americans’ pockets. Bill has been fully endorsed by President Trump and is working with and advising the President on his economic task force. With experience in implementing policies to cut back government spending and to create more jobs, Bill believes in making the tax code low and tax cuts permanent for all Americans in order to encourage greater job creation, a globally competitive economy and greater income in all tax brackets. Additionally, he fully supports a balanced budget amendment in order to protect the future generation from the burden created by years of reckless spending.
In a time where unforeseen events have taken money away from Americans and businesses both locally and nationally, now is the time to support candidate Bill Hagerty in order to reduce spending and put money back into Tennessee citizens’ pockets.
Greg Sandlin
Tullahoma