I would like to response to G. Lamar Wilkie letter to the editor on July 12, 2020 published in the Tullahoma News. Mr. Wilkie wrote that America is under siege by Leftists trying to tear down our history and destroy the very fabric of our society. He stated these people are demanding “Democracy Now “, and “Take our county back”. I heard this battle cry before when the Far-Right Republicans did not like President Obama. But Mr. Wilkie when you stated that “Pure democracy is a majority rule where minorities have no voice” you are wrong.
I recognize the Far-Right Republican logic of your statement. But let’s be honest here. Democracy is the practice or principles of social equality. Everyone whether in the majority or minority in America lives in a Democracy.
With some of your statements about restore law and order, stop the violence, and support law enforcement you suggest, “We must each contact our local, state, and national leaders about these issues”. That is an interesting thought. I wonder if these minorities ever considered that. Yes, I believe they have, because they understand the majority and minorities live in a democracy.
Mr. Wilkie remember not only are we all God’s children, we live in a democracy here in America. You wrote about tearing down our history and destroying the fabric of our society. What part of history and what part of fabric of our society are you talking about? Maybe the question should be what are the Far-Right Republicans afraid of losing?
We have parts of our history and fabric of our society that needs changing. There are too many people that want to live in the past, and resent anyone wanting to enjoy equal rights and democracy. I hope you are not one of them.
Bobby Fanning
Tullahoma