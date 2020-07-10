America is under siege by leftists’ intent on tearing down our history and destroying the very fabric of our society.
Look at the signs at these riots to see what they demand. “Democracy Now” and “Take Back Our Democracy” are everywhere: the only problem is that America is not, and never has been, a democracy. Pure democracy is majority rule where minorities have no voice. In our Constitutional Republic, minority rights are protected under the Rule of Law.
We must each (that means YOU) contact our local, state and national leaders to demand three things right now:
1. Stop the violence. Riots, looting and destroying neighborhoods cannot be tolerated. Peaceful assembly for redress of grievances is a right; violent, destructive anarchy is nothing short of sedition. No community (minority or otherwise) is served by the destruction, theft and poverty created by rioting.
2. Restore law and order. We must protect the right to peacefully assemble while securing law and order. Americans who recognize instances where the law is not being upheld equally have a right to increase awareness and help to change what is wrong. Change must happen through lawful means: not by violent mobs.
3. Support law enforcement. Our communities are overwhelmingly safer with police than without: defunding or dissolving police forces is not the answer. Our first responders deserve our support and respect. They protect us: it’s time for us to protect them.
One of the main reasons people from all over the world flock to America is because we live under the rule of law and not under tyranny and fear of violence if we express disagreement. Would you prefer to elect the people who represent you in government; or cower in fear and terror of mobs who will violently silence all dissent?
G. Lamar Wilkie
Tullahoma