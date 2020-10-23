Now with the November 3rd election nearing we ask ourselves who will be elected President of this great country. We ask ourselves who these two men are seeking to be our president for the next four years. Who are these two men wanting to be our next Commander in Chief of our country? When you travel around the states you see yard signs, and very large display signs of each of these candidates, but do we the people really know who they are, and if elected will fight to save our democracy as we know it.
So, let’s look at who and why we the voters support the candidate they wish to be elected and if they will fight for our issues of importance. You the voter have Donald J. Trump of the Republican Party who has been the president for the last four years. You have seen many things you agree with and many things you do not agree with. Are you satisfied he has made “American Great Again”? Do you believe the soul of America is better today than four years ago? Joe Biden is wanting to bring stability and leadership back to our country. He has stated we need to stop the division and hatred that has eroded our country. He wants to make our country a world leader again.
Do we the voter want to support people that will lead us down a path of no return. Remember the people that followed Adolph Hitler during WWII, and Jim Jones that led nine hundred followers to Guyana, and Branch Davidians Cult in Waco Texas? We the voters cannot blindly follow people that will destroy our great nation.
We the voters should be able to believe and research fact-checking everything both candidates say and do so we know how they will fight for the soul of American.
Bobby Fanning
Tullahoma