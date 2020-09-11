As a veteran serving in the U.S. Army in Korea and in the civil service as an embalmer with the U.S. Air Force in Saigon, Vietnam during the Vietnam War I feel compelled to write this letter. During the Vietnam War 58,000 soldiers lost their lives, and thousands more lost their lives in other wars serving as U.S. Military Service men and women. They died fighting for the freedom every American citizen enjoys today.
How troubling and deep concerning it was to hear on nearly every national news channel that President Trump said that the Military Service men and women who died for our country were “Losers and Suckers”. Mr. President we remember what you said about one of our National Heroes Senator John McCain (R). You said he was a loser because he was captured and held as a prisoner of war. You are wrong.
I want to ask you as a service man/woman from private to General and every veteran family and veteran how do you perceive this statement from the Commander in Chief? He has discredit and demeanor the soldiers who died while fighting for the freedom of our country. I ask you how can you place a yard sign or other items in your yard supporting this president. How can you, after the statement he made, support him and vote for him on November 3, 2020.
As a veteran I will not vote to give him four more years. On behalf of all the veterans and active military personnel I can safety say we are insulted that you a draft dodging heel spur coward refers to us as “Losers and Suckers’. You are the loser, and you are a sucker if you think America will keep you in office.
To all who has served our country I salute you. We know what it means to have a ribbon placed on our chest. It is time to make American great again. Vote Donald Trump out of office on November 3, 2020.
Bobby Fanning
Tullahoma