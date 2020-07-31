Mr. Denby's hatred for Mr. Knowis should give every voter in Tullahoma pause and wonder what exactly his agenda is. Now he is claiming Mr. Berry has more experience than Mr. Knowis even though he has been an alderman less than a year. He is exaggerating what Berry has accomplished. We all read how Alderman Blackwell is the one spearheading the project to restore the Jefferson St Park now, Denby is giving the credit to Berry. Does Denby want a mayor with no experience he can manipulate or intimidate?
Mr. Berry's racist tweets from a few years ago should scare every person of color that's a citizen of Tullahoma because as Maya Angelou said "When people show you who they are, believe them the first time".
Mr. Knowis has been a good alderman, well respected and a gentleman, and he has the best interest of the citizens of Tullahoma. So far the race for alderman has been respectful among all the candidates but Denby wants to trash Knowis and make him some horrible villain. Makes one wonder if Berry promised something to Denby!
Lou Lasselle
Tullahoma