The Biden administration started using the term, “UltraMAGA.” Now, I’d heard of MAGA, where people of all races walk around with red hats and go to peaceful rallies, then are attacked and called white supremacists by lily-white, over-educated, Satan worshipping, socialist goons in black masks. The media then reports that the MAGA supporters are causing violence. But what exactly is “UltraMAGA?”
Under MAGA we had illegal immigration drop to a trickle, saving thousands of immigrant lives. We saw full employment and record employment for minorities. We saw tax cuts for all and record highs in the stock market with retirement plans surging in value, all with record low inflation. We saw $1.60 gas. We saw record low mortgage rates, allowing many to buy homes or improve their lives. We saw Russia stop its expansion into Ukraine, China largely contained and North Korea nearly stop testing of nuclear bombs and ballistic missile technologies. We saw moderate Arab countries sitting down with Israel in peace talks. We also started to see just how filthy the DC swamp is as it rose up against President Trump when he tried to expose and end the corruption in federal agencies.
So what would Ultra- MAGA be like? We’d see illegal immigration ended, taking billions of dollars from the cartels, replaced with vetted immigrants coming on planes and boats with dignity. The inner cities would thrive with full employment and all able to rise into the middle class. We’d see nickel gas and 1% mortgages. The value of the dollars in your pockets today would be the same tomorrow. Who did the best job of taking care of others’ needs would prosper most. Terrorism would end across the Middle East with Arabs, Persians and Jews setting up falafel stands with matzo ball soup together from Egypt to Afghanistan. We’d see crime vanish as the FBI, IRS and police forces investigate all crimes equally and prosecutors sought justice for all without political bias. Finally CNN, MSNBC, NPR, The New York Times and The Washington Post would start to report all of the news, rocking the worlds of gas lit liberals.
What would Ultra Hope and Change look like?
Joseph Sheeley
Tullahoma