In her letter of Jan. 10, L.P. Johnson states “the presidential election was rigged.” If that is true then we as a nation must rise up and fix the problem. If fraud occurred, as postulated, it must be eliminated before the next election. In response to this allegation I have a simple request. Please show the supporting evidence.
Any civil or criminal case requires factual, verifiable evidence to decide a verdict for plaintiff. He said/she said statements are not evidence. In doesn’t matter how many people believe something is true. Evidence, not belief, makes the difference.
To date no evidence of fraud is apparent. Roughly 60 claims have been made in federal and state courts (before both Democrat and Republican-appointed judges) but none have resulted in a verdict for the plaintiff based on the evidence, including within the U.S. Supreme Court. No State Attorney General or Secretary of State has confirmed any fraud of a level to influence the election. In the first year of the President’s term of office, he created his own commission to investigate fraud in the 2016 election. That commission disbanded of its own accord without even releasing a final document. They, also, simply found no evidence to support the claims.
I do not wish to impugn anyone’s opinion or belief. But even if 79 million people believe there was fraud, there is another 80 million+ who do not. The only resolution to this problem is presentation of factual evidence. Therefore, I repeat my request. Please show supporting evidence of fraud.
Ken Tatum
Tullahoma