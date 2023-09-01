Where is the newspaper when we need it? Recently the newspapers have tried to impress of with the importance of legal notifications and developments.
It seems to have failed us in Tullahoma. There is a 950 unit development that is trying to occur in Tullahoma. This should have been a front page well investigated item. It would increase the population of Tullahoma by 10%.
It completely ignores the neighboring land owners. See the Zoning Committee meeting of August 21 on YouTube at hour 3 hrs and 52 minutes. We should not learn of these developments on YouTube and 3 hours into the meetings. The newspapers need to step up to their heritage. Not everyone has computer access and newspapers are an easily exported and passed on to anyone. The zoning commission has one of its goals to not depress the values of neighboring properties. It seems to have failed in this goal. Growth is not just increases in population or houses but in the quality of life. Some people fail to realize this. There are some well thought out developments but this is not one of them. If you think developers come in to increase the quality of your neighborhood, I have a bridge in New York to sell you. Maximizing profits is the only driving force. Look at the developments in Murfreesboro and learn from this. The population density strains all strains all resources. I urge you to do investigative reporting. Talk to the impacted persons, and services that will be impacted. Investigate the history of the developer and the sources of revenue.
A free press has been valuable to our heritage. Please do your part.