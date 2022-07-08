Recent writers have called for a return to "real Republicans." Like whom? Like Don Sundquist, who added a use fee to the state parks out of spite when he didn't get his state income tax, then named a new state park after his wife? Like John Boehner or Mitch McConnell, who caved again and again on budget expansions and the debt ceiling? How about John "Maverick" McCain, who would abandon his party to gain power?
President Trump secured the border and built hundreds of miles of border wall that stopped illegal crossings (and drug and sex slavery flows) where constructed. He renegotiated NAFTA and other trade agreements at significant advantage to the US. He destroyed ISIS in a year when his predecessor said there'd be an issue for decades. He installed hundreds of federal justices and enabled the overturning of Roe v. Wade after 50 years. He slowed/stopped North Korean nuclear tests and rocket tests. He enabled peace agreements in the Middle East. He enabled record oil and natural gas production and filled the Strategic Energy Reserve. Unlike most office holders, he sacrificed wealth and living standards to take the office.
He wasn't perfect. Like previous Presidents, he should have removed the heads of most agencies immediately and replaced them with his own people instead of keeping and appointing Washington insiders who worked against him. He allowed budgets to grow. He allowed Fauci and CDC bureaucrats to set COVID-19 policy. His statements were not eloquent. And yes, his tweets weren't Presidential.
So, why do we want to return to "real Republicans?"
Joseph Sheeley
Tullahoma