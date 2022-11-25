We saw the Biden Administration expel military members who refused to get the COVID vaccine, fire nurses and doctors who refused, encourage private businesses to do the same with their workers, and require government civil servants and contractors (even those who worked alone) to get vaccinated or undergo weekly nasal swabs, but President Biden says Trump and the MAGA Republicans are the fascists, and Biden is an honorable and truthful man.
We saw Joe Biden bypass Congress and declare a $500B student loan forgiveness program by fiat, but President Biden says Trump and the MAGA Republicans are the fascists, and Biden is an honorable and truthful man.
We saw FBI agents with guns drawn raid President Trump's home because he declassified and took home Presidential records as every modern President has done without issue, but President Biden says Trump and the MAGA Republicans are the fascists, and Biden is an honorable and truthful man.
We've seen large media outlets become propaganda arms of the DNC, slanting every story and ignoring wrongdoings by Democrats. But President Biden says Trump and the MAGA Republicans are the fascists, and Biden is an honorable and truthful man.
We saw FBI agents tell FaceBook and Twitter to censor those who reported on the Hunter Biden laptop showing influence peddling by Joe Biden and his family before the 2020 election, falsely saying it was Russian disinformation. The New York Post's Twitter account was suspended to prevent the story from being shared, but President Biden says Trump and the MAGA Republicans are the fascists, and Biden is an honorable and truthful man.
We saw the Biden Justice department announce that parents who spoke up at school board meetings would be investigated as terrorists. We saw the IRS target Tea Party groups in 2010. We saw Biden and the Democrats pass a bill to hire 80,000 more IRS agents, many of whom will be armed and trained for law enforcement actions. But President Biden says Trump and the MAGA Republicans are the fascists, and Biden is an honorable and truthful man.