We saw the Biden Administration expel military members who refused to get the COVID vaccine, fire nurses and doctors who refused, encourage private businesses to do the same with their workers, and require government civil servants and contractors (even those who worked alone) to get vaccinated or undergo weekly nasal swabs, but President Biden says Trump and the MAGA Republicans are the fascists, and Biden is an honorable and truthful man.

We saw Joe Biden bypass Congress and declare a $500B student loan forgiveness program by fiat, but President Biden says Trump and the MAGA Republicans are the fascists, and Biden is an honorable and truthful man.