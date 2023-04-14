You know what is anti-democratic?  Trying to silence people by bullying, name calling, and harassing.  Don’t like what a person does or says?  Call him a racist. The most immediate and effective way to try to silence anyone - even when there is no evidence to support the accusation.

You don’t have to look far to see how often “racism” is used to try to silence the opposition or is used as an excuse when it could not be further from the truth.

