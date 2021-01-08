I have multiple questions about why I am seeing people without a mask in a store with a sign stating that there is no exception and everyone must wear a mask.
It is important that we keep our citizens healthy and safe. The CDC has recommended mask use and social distancing coupled with hand washing. It makes me sad to see people not following these guidelines to help combat this pandemic in our county, state, nation, and world. Without these efforts, we lose community resources. We need to be able to keep our recycling up, our libraries open, and our community healthy.
As a middle school student, I never thought that I would experience a pandemic. As a result of the pandemic, many students have missed out on activities such as sports and clubs. In conclusion, I hope that our community and nation will come together to combat this. We can all do our part to help make a difference in this effort.
Kaitlyn Brown
Tullahoma