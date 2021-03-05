It is incredulous that Sen. Janice Bowling introduced legislation to eliminate early voting. The turnout for the 2020 presidential election was one of the highest. Nearly two-thirds of Tennesseans voted early. I have not seen any reports that there as voter fraud in the state of Tennessee and no fraud was discovered in any of the highly contested states. If Sen. Bowling wasn’t to make it more difficult for her constituents to vote, then she should document any instances of integrity to the vote. Before we cast our ballot we are asked to check the accuracy of our selection on a printed ballot.
The elimination of early voting will make it more difficult to vote and disenfranchises many Tennesseans. I should think that any elected official would want to make it easier to vote rather than putting up hurdles.
Editor’s Note: Sen. Bowling withdrew her election bill last week.
Donna Davenport
Tullahoma