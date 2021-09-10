A legend has passed. A wonderful man, a great husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was a teacher who transcended generations of students, loved by all and the greatest ambassador the sport of volleyball could have had. Bill left this life September 5, 2021 but his memory will live on with every float serve hit, every stink bomb made at school (strictly in the name of science) and every stray animal rescued.
I’ve had the privilege of knowing Bill for about 28 years with so many great memories usually centering around volleyball but almost all memories of Bill are about what he could do to help other people and some facet or another. He is someone who has influenced my life in thought, memory, or by example almost daily. Someone posted a question the other day on Facebook asking when was the first time you ever were in a car doing over 100 miles an hour, and of course that was Bill driving me and Lawrence Orr on County Line road headed to Huntsville to play volleyball. One week ago I was somewhere with my family and talking with the lady I’ve never met before who is probably pushing 60, and we got to talking about Bill and she was going on about how much she loved having him when she was in school. I remember being at a Coffee County football game out of town and my fiancé driving through Winchester headed to Huntsville and putting gas in your car at Shell and them not willing to take an AEDC credit union check. She called me panicked I called Bill and he was over on his motorcycle in five minutes covering her gas.
There is part of Bill that is with me every time I step on the court to play or to help coach high school girls myself. I’ve often told people that anybody who plays volleyball from Coffee or any of its surrounding counties learned either directly or indirectly from Coach Albaugh much the way the NFL has the Bill Parcells coaching tree. I think of all the times Bill will come out and open the gym and make sure we could get in to play when his knees wouldn’t let him play at all but he wanted us to be able to play and further the sport that he loved.
There’s just so many stories and so many memories it’s hard to know where to start or end. I have often referred to Bill as the godfather of volleyball but that doesn’t begin to cover it I think legend probably says it best.
Jason Huskey
Tullahoma