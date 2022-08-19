When I lost the Coffee County Commission race a couple of weeks ago, one of the first things I did was to congratulate the winning opponents on my Facebook page.  I was planning to congratulate the winning Tullahoma aldermen, too, but after seeing how they behaved on the YouTube video of the following board meeting, as well as how one of the losing candidates behaved, I had to pause.

What I saw there was at best unnecessary and at worst disturbing.   I'm told it finally ended up with Mayor Ray Knowis having to call police in to restore order during the recess.