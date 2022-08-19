When I lost the Coffee County Commission race a couple of weeks ago, one of the first things I did was to congratulate the winning opponents on my Facebook page. I was planning to congratulate the winning Tullahoma aldermen, too, but after seeing how they behaved on the YouTube video of the following board meeting, as well as how one of the losing candidates behaved, I had to pause.
What I saw there was at best unnecessary and at worst disturbing. I'm told it finally ended up with Mayor Ray Knowis having to call police in to restore order during the recess.
Instead of celebrating the victories of 3/4 of the Republican Party Endorsed candidates, two of the winners along with losing candidate, Linda Johnson, were acting childish, inappropriate and out of control. It appeared they were only there to complain, harass and bully the outgoing aldermen they had just defeated.
It didn't matter that the outgoing board had already gone to great lengths to satisfy their demands. These candidates were also members of the so-called Save Tullahoma group, formed largely in an effort to halt any re-zoning of the Anderson Farm located behind Tara Estates and Macon Manor.
The newly elected aldermen were acting as if this property behind them was already well on its way to becoming a low-income housing project, which was absolutely not the case, not even close.
Besides, with a Republican supermajority on the incoming board, these new members will have every opportunity to change the CDP and control any re-zoning efforts going forward for the next four years however they wish to.
Candidate Linda Johnson, the only member of the Republican "slate" who did not win a seat, was exceedingly disrespectful and downright threatening to her fellow Republican mayor, Ray Knowis, and incumbent alderman Jenna Amacher hurled scathing accusations at her fellow Republican alderman Daniel Berry, who had just won his own re-election without the party's endorsement.
In my opinion, the whole thing added up to some shamefully unsportsmanlike conduct and a hateful, ungrateful and uncivilized display that is unbecoming of the kind, honorable and respectful town I grew up in.
Furthermore, if these people are this angry right now, God help us in four years if we try to vote them back out.