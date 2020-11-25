After four years of deceiving, deception, lying, misleading, and finally stealing the Presidential election, Democrats invite us to become united as one people.
Well, I say as a Conservative, not on your life! Democrats gave President Trump hell for four years and I hope Republicans return the favor. Oh don’t worry, we will be peaceful ... not like the radical left riots, but we will most definitely protest. If we keep the Senate (unless Dems steal that too) and with current structure of SCOTUS, hopefully we can block any major changes the liberals try to put forward. Buckle your shoes Democrats, you’re in for a fight!
Ray Artman
Tullahoma