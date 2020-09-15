The Coffee County court system has been awarded a grant for $10,000. The money will be used for replacing chairs in the courtrooms at the Coffee County Justice Center in Manchester.
The Coffee County Budget and Finance Committee approved the grant recently, and although the program doesn’t have a match requirement, budget and finance members had to vote.
The court system will receive up to $10,000, and the funds will provide new chairs for the justice center, said Leanne Eaton, youth services director, who wrote and submitted the grant application.
The funds were available to all counties through the Office of Criminal Justice Programs, said Eaton.
The Office of Criminal Justice Programs announced July 1 the availability of grants through the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program. The program aimed to provide funding to assist in preventing, preparing for, and responding to the pandemic. The amount available in Tennessee was $4,250,000. Local courts had to apply before July 17 for grants of up to $10,000.
“I did end up writing (the grant application), but it was written on behalf of the entire court system, not just youth services,” Eaton said. “It’s for up to $10,000, and when the judges were asked how they wanted to use that money – it had to be related to COVID – the judges requested the seats to be replaced.”
With the seats being so old, they couldn’t be disinfected properly, so the judges brought up the suggestion to replace the seats, said Eaton.
“Some of the chairs have been there for 20 plus years, and they have started to deteriorate badly,” Eaton said. “So, we wrote the grant, and they approved it. We will have to get some quotes...We are looking at 15 chairs for circuit court and 15 for Judge (Jere) Ledsinger’s courtroom. And Judge (Greg) Perry only wanted 10 for his courtroom since it’s smaller. And we are replacing the judges’ chairs, too, so a total of 43 chairs.”