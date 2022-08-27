The Highland Rim Kiwanis Club has announced that the 12th annual 41A Music Festival will return as a one-day event on Sept. 24 at Grider Stadium.
Grider Stadium is located at 200 Big Springs Ave. in Tullahoma, behind Wilkins Stadium at Tullahoma High School.
According to Festival Chair Jason Redd, the free, family friendly event is the largest fundraiser the club, which supports children’s charities in the area in the spirit of the Kiwanis mission. The money raised at the event is divided among the various charities that the Kiwanis assists with throughout the year.
“We are now in our twelfth year with this event and the mission of Kiwanis is to change the world one child and one community at a time,” Redd said.
Redd said over the years of holding the festival, the Highland Rim Kiwanis Club has been able to put in about $150,000 back into the community and organizations that directly benefit the children in the area.
This year’s lineup will feature five bands: kicking off the evening from 2 to 3 p.m. will be Chase Clanton & Vintage Vibes; Stagger Moon Band will follow up from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.; Utopia from 5 – 6 p.m.; then the Mötley Crüe tribute band Motley Inc will kick start the heart from 6:30 -7:45 p.m.; the final act of the evening will be the Van Halen tribute band Atomic Punks will have the crowd jumping from 8:15 – 10 p.m.
Redd all of the acts this year are very high energy and promises to be a great time with great music, great food, great drinks and an overall great vibe.
“We are always happy to present this as an element of entertainment for the citizens of Tullahoma and we just ask people to come out and support our mission,” Redd said.
Redd said this year the plan is for the festival to be on the outfield. The festival will go on rain or shine.
While the 41A Festival will still be a one-day event at Grider Stadium, Redd said it is still the same high energy show people have come to expect and encourages everyone to come out.
The sponsors of the 41A Festival this year are L&H Distributing, Cherokee Distributing Company, the City of Tullahoma, NAS, Weichert Realtors, Joe Orr and Associates, London’, Ascend Federal Credit Union, Jacob’s, Barrett Construction, Brent Myers Construction Inc., Lester, Greene, McCord & Thoma Insurance, Cubic, Coca-Cola, FirstBank, DKI and Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital.
“We are very appreciative to these sponsors,” Redd said. “They help [Highland Rim Kiwanis Club] underwrite the costs of the event and without them it would not be a free event to the public.”
For more updates about the festival, visit the 41A Music Festival—Highland Rim Kiwanis’ Facebook page.