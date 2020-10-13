A juvenile faces first degree murder charges following a shooting that took place at Dossett Apartments Saturday afternoon.
According to police officials, the shooting took place at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10. Two male individuals reportedly got into an argument, prompting one of them to shoot the other at the East Moore Street apartment complex. The victim was identified as Brandon McGee, 21, of Tullahoma. The shooter was also identified as a 16-year-old male juvenile.
McGee was transported to the hospital but died from his injuries.
Police quickly had the shooter in custody and confirmed to The News that he would face first degree murder charges for the incident.
The incident is still under investigation, according to police officials.