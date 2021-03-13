1st Choice Realtor of Tullahoma is pleased to announce the addition of two new agents to its office, namely, Amanda Kallberg and Gary Nelson.
"We are delighted to be adding both Amanda and Gary to our team," said owner/broker Lisa Hayes. "They are both very personable and can't wait to help serve the buyers, sellers, and renters in our area with their real estate needs."
In addition to announcing the new additions to their realty team, 1st Choice praised their top producers.
Honored for their excellence by 1st Choice Realtor were Candace Turnham - Multi-Million Dollar Sales Club 2020, Vicki Thoma - Multi-Million Dollar Sales Club 2020, Shawna Denby – Multi-Million Dollar Sales Club 2020, Myra Farr – Largest Percentage Increase from 2019, Lisa Hayes – Owner/Principal Broker, Connie Brown – Top Producer 2020 & Multi-Million Dollar Sales Club 2020, and Renea Hamilton – Multi-Million Dollar Sales Club 2020.