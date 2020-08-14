1st Choice Realtor has welcomed three new members to their team to help people who want to buy a new home or are looking to sell their present residence.
The additions include Tullahoma native Ashley Obersteadt. She attended Trevecca University in Nashville and returned to Tullahoma to teach at Tullahoma High School and raise her family. She joined 1st Choice about a year ago and has been working in the local market, having great success.
Also joining the team is Bobbie Sue Wilson. She calls Tullahoma home and serves the surrounding areas and beyond. She enjoys spending time with her daughters, playing with her standard poodles, mountain biking, hiking and boating. She is the most recent new member of the 1st Choice team and has already made great strides in the housing markets in Tullahoma and Winchester.
The third member of the team is Jana Wingate. She lives in Lynchburg and works at Jack Daniels in addition to 1st Choice. She is passionate about serving her customers’ needs. Jana knows the Lynchburg and surrounding markets well. Her husband is an accomplished musician and plays several venues in the Nashville and Tullahoma areas.
“1st Choice Realtor is so excited to have these new agents to work with our team here in Tullahoma,” said owner/broker Lisa Hayes. “We are 1000 percent committed to customer satisfaction. Putting your house on the market or buying a home with any of our agents should and will be an experience that is enjoyable to all involved.”