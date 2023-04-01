AEDC Spark Tank initiative.jpeg

Arnold Engineering Development Complex engineer Will Garner presents his idea to the Innovation board during the 2023 AEDC Spark Tank Feb. 7, 2023, at Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn.

 U.S. Air Force photo

Arnold Engineering Development Complex team members were recently granted funding for their innovative ideas as part of the 2023 AEDC Spark Tank.

An announcement was made in October 2022 calling all innovators to submit their ideas, and the last day for submissions was Jan.13. The AEDC Spark Tank program allows members of the AEDC workforce to propose suggestions for how to improve AEDC processes, products and test capabilities. The program is open to military, DOD civilians and contractors across all AEDC units.