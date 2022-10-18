At the special called meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, further consideration of the Think Tullahoma 2040 Comprehensive Plan was entirely suspended following a motion from Alderman Kurt Glick.
The motion, as Glick read it, recommended the board suspend further consideration of the Think 2040 Plan in favor of instructing the planning department to revise the 2011 Comprehensive Plan by updating the demographics and incorporating the land use graphics of the 2040 draft, striking the type place designations and definitions, replaced by the currently existing zoning designations and upgrading the transportation section with proposed street, road and intersection improvements. This will serve as the amended 2022 Comprehensive Plan until the introduction of a draft 2025 updated Comprehensive Plan.
The motion was seconded by Alderman Bobbie Wilson. The board was immediately divided on the motion, with Alderman Daniel Berry raising some concerns.
“So this came from the Save Tullahoma group, in the form of an email,” said Berry. “The Planning Commission received a copy of that email. Suspending this process just doesn’t make sense. We’ve spent almost two years now, and what we’re doing here tonight, having conversations, making recommendations, removing things . . . taking and shoving it in the 2011 plan is like reading one book and pulling the illustrations out of another book. That just doesn’t quite fit. We’re going to be having the exact same discussions if we’re updating the 2011 plan.”
Glick rebutted that updating the 2011 plan would allow the city to have an active plan in place while the board worked on making the corrections to a satisfactory plan, quipping that “at the rate we’re going, we’ll be here in two years tonight.”
“I don’t think that this 2040 plan is the right document,” said Glick. “I don’t think it’s what the people want, as far as the people that have spoken to me about it. A lot of things don’t make sense. There’s things that are not specific or that are hard to understand.”
Mary Samaniego, city planner, expressed some confusion over what Glick was requesting, in regards to using segments of the 2040 plan alongside the 2011 plan. She stated that the maps and graphics from the 2040 plan were designed with the objectives of the 2040 plan and would not necessarily be supported by the 2011 document.
“To that, the 2011 plan had no research done,” said Alderman Robin Dunn. “There was no input from any citizen, period. It was a copy-paste from MTAS, which is a group out of Middle Tennessee that helps cities to know ‘this is an example of what a comprehensive plan could look like.’ To use a fill-in-the-blank when we’ve had thousands of people from the very get-go who have participated in surveys and who have talked to us about what they do and don’t like about the plan, I think that would be an extremely unwise decision.”
Alderman Bobbie Wilson refuted this point, stating the 2011 plan was “tried and true.” She added that it was “a good foundation” and that maps in the 2040 plan were “empty.”
“There are people in Tullahoma whose residences are zoned industrial,” Dunn rebutted. “There are people who cannot fix their homes, who are living in squalor and unsafe conditions, and it has everything to do with that 2011 plan. We are trying to rectify this. We have some major things that need to be fixed, and just throwing this whole process out would be a huge disservice to the thousands of people who did put in input. It would somehow make this into a top-down decision. I don’t understand how four people can decide what 4,000 have given input to. It’s very unwise.”
The motion was passed, 4-3, with Knowis, Berry and Dunn against.