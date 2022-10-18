1A - Knowis alone.JPG

Mayor Ray Knowis

 Caitlin Able photo

At the special called meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, further consideration of the Think Tullahoma 2040 Comprehensive Plan was entirely suspended following a motion from Alderman Kurt Glick.

The motion, as Glick read it, recommended the board suspend further consideration of the Think 2040 Plan in favor of instructing the planning department to revise the 2011 Comprehensive Plan by updating the demographics and incorporating the land use graphics of the 2040 draft, striking the type place designations and definitions, replaced by the currently existing zoning designations and upgrading the transportation section with proposed street, road and intersection improvements. This will serve as the amended 2022 Comprehensive Plan until the introduction of a draft 2025 updated Comprehensive Plan.