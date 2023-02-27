4A - Jack renewable 3re.jpg

“We at 3 Rivers Energy Partners are excited to be kicking off this project that will both play a critical role in Jack Daniel’s ability to expand operations and be a major milestone in their journey towards sustainability,” 3 Rivers Energy revealed in its announcement. “Our team has been working tirelessly since announcing our intent to build this anaerobic digestion facility, and we are thrilled to be contributing towards such an important endeavor into renewable energy production and regenerative agriculture practices. We anticipate immense environmental and economic benefits for both Jack Daniels' business operations as well as the surrounding community. We are delighted to announce that this project is on target for operational status in early 2024. The facility will utilize spent distiller’s grains from the Jack Daniel Distillery to produce renewable natural gas (RNG) and a low-carbon natural fertilizer.”

Once operational, it is expected to produce up to 1.1 million mmbtus of renewable natural gas (RNG) each year while providing energy savings at the distillery. The fertilizer created from this project will be available to local farmers and will help to eliminate the need for commercial fertilizer. Project updates and the schedule of community meetings will be listed on the 3 Rivers webpage.