“We at 3 Rivers Energy Partners are excited to be kicking off this project that will both play a critical role in Jack Daniel’s ability to expand operations and be a major milestone in their journey towards sustainability,” 3 Rivers Energy revealed in its announcement. “Our team has been working tirelessly since announcing our intent to build this anaerobic digestion facility, and we are thrilled to be contributing towards such an important endeavor into renewable energy production and regenerative agriculture practices. We anticipate immense environmental and economic benefits for both Jack Daniels' business operations as well as the surrounding community. We are delighted to announce that this project is on target for operational status in early 2024. The facility will utilize spent distiller’s grains from the Jack Daniel Distillery to produce renewable natural gas (RNG) and a low-carbon natural fertilizer.”
Once operational, it is expected to produce up to 1.1 million mmbtus of renewable natural gas (RNG) each year while providing energy savings at the distillery. The fertilizer created from this project will be available to local farmers and will help to eliminate the need for commercial fertilizer. Project updates and the schedule of community meetings will be listed on the 3 Rivers webpage.
“We are thrilled to begin this partnership with 3 Rivers Energy Partners in the development and use of Anaerobic,” Jack Daniel said in its accompanying announcement. “This facility will ensure that we are able to expand our operations in a sustainable way that supports our community, our employees, and our business. It allows us to utilize renewable energy to run our operations as well as partner with local farmers in the use of natural fertilizer to create a circular economy for corn use at the distillery. This partnership is a strategic step in our ever evolving sustainability journey.”
3 Rivers Energy Partners (3RE) is a renewable energy company that specializes in the design, build, and operations of renewable natural gas projects.
“Our teams work to provide renewable energy solutions for organizations by utilizing their existing bio-waste streams as feedstock for renewable energy sources,” their announcement said. “This allows organizations to lower their environmental impact and help return vital nutrients to the earth. We take renewable energy projects from idea to operation.”