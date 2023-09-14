The Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce has announced its 40 honorees for its third annual “40 under 40” event set for Sept. 19.
The “40 under 40” mixer is scheduled to take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Lakewood Golf and Country Club, on Tuesday, Sept. 19, where the chamber will recognize those individuals nominated. Each of our 40 Under 40 Honorees will receive a complimentary ticket. Admission to the event is $30 per person, and tickets can be purchased at tullahoma.org.
This year’s 40 honorees are Alex Butand, Amanda Eddleman, Anastasia Gonzales, Andy Alamilla, Andy Rigney, Ashli Shockley, Bethany McKee, Brittany Hoskins, Caleb Olive, Cason Roberson, Cody Cleveland, Cody Farr, David Feldhaus, Dr. Justin Miller, Elizabeth Teal, Emilie Martin, Erin Spence, Franklin Cammack, Fred and Erica Robinson, Grant Marshall, Jacob Gray, Jared Hood, Jennifer Stroop, Coffee County Circuit Court Judge Will Lockhart, Katie Alderman, Kenya Lee, Lexie Heath, Marcella Estes, Meg Glenn, Michael Magistro, Michelle Carmack, Misty Damron, Natalie Marty, Quivaris Northcutt, Shakia Craig, Shannon Henderson, Stephanie Mayfield, Trent McNabb, Trent Poteat and Tyler Frasch.
“Congrats to our 40 Under 40 Honorees,” TACC officials said. “They have been selected by their peers to be recognized as Outstanding Young Professionals.”
The event is sponsored by Woodard's Diamonds & Design, A&R Glass, Jack Daniel's Distillery, the University of Tennessee Space Institute, Southern Middle Realty, Pam Carver, Trader's Bank, Renee Keene, Realtor - Weichert Realtors; Joe Orr & Associates and Good News Exchange.