40 under 40 logo.jpg

The Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce has announced its 40 honorees for its third annual “40 under 40” event set for Sept. 19.

The “40 under 40” mixer is scheduled to take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Lakewood Golf and Country Club, on Tuesday, Sept. 19, where the chamber will recognize those individuals nominated. Each of our 40 Under 40 Honorees will receive a complimentary ticket. Admission to the event is $30 per person, and tickets can be purchased at tullahoma.org.

Tags

Recommended for you