The 41A Festival will be returning to downtown Tullahoma for its 13th annual community music festival on Sept. 29 and 30, hosted by the Highland Rim Kiwanis Club.

After its 2020 pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival has been held at Grider Stadium, breaking a decade-long tradition of gathering crowds in downtown Tullahoma for music and family fun; however, Highland Rim Kiwanis President Emily Raths announced on Thursday, May 4, that the festival will be returning to downtown, as well as returning as a two-day event.  

Recommended for you