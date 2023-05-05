The 41A Festival will be returning to downtown Tullahoma for its 13th annual community music festival on Sept. 29 and 30, hosted by the Highland Rim Kiwanis Club.
After its 2020 pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival has been held at Grider Stadium, breaking a decade-long tradition of gathering crowds in downtown Tullahoma for music and family fun; however, Highland Rim Kiwanis President Emily Raths announced on Thursday, May 4, that the festival will be returning to downtown, as well as returning as a two-day event.
Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Hope Nunley offered her thanks on behalf of the Highland Rim Kiwanis Club to L&H Distributing and Cherokee Distributing Company for their continual, annual sponsorship of the event.
Additionally, Nunley announced the festival lineup, which includes: Ace Monroe, an emerging, high-energy rock band from Nashville, as the Friday headliner; and co-headliners The Boy Band Night and their sister act, the Country Night, for Saturday. They will be accompanied by local, regional bands.
The free, family friendly event is the largest fundraiser for the club, which supports children’s charities in the area in the spirit of the Kiwanis mission. The money raised at the event is divided among the various charities that the Kiwanis assists with throughout the year. Over the years of hosting the festival, the Highland Rim Kiwanis Club has raised over $150,000 to put back into the community and organizations that directly benefit the children in the area.
Previous festival lineups have included: Chase Clanton & Vintage Vibes, Stagger Moon Band, Mötley Crüe tribute band Motley Inc, the Van Halen tribute band Atomic Punks, Bad Monkey, Mary Katherine Williams, The Reckless, Chase Clanton and Vintage Vibes, Southern Moss, Stagger Moon, The Boogie Nights and Rubik’s Groove.
The festival is free to attend, with family-friendly entertainment for attendees. For more updates about the festival, visit the 41A Music Festival—Highland Rim Kiwanis’ Facebook page.