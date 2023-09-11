41A festival Utopia

Though September has just arrived, anticipation is on the rise for the 13th annual 41A Music Festival returning to downtown Tullahoma later this month, Sept. 29-30.

This past May, the Highland Rim Kiwanis Club, who hosts the annual community music festival, announced the festival would not only be returning to downtown, but it would returning as a two-day event. Since 2021, the 41A Music Festival has been held as a one-day event and held at Grider Stadium following not holding the event in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

