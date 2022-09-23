The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will be celebrating National Hunting and Fishing Day (NHFD) on Saturday, Sept. 24. On this special day and 50th anniversary of its establishment, the rich tradition of fishing, hunting, and target shooting will be observed recognizing the conservation efforts of sportsmen and women across the country.

The day also coincides with the start of the statewide fall archery season for deer and the fall archery season for turkey in selected counties.

Recommended for you