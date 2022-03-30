An Alabama man faces statutory rape and sexual battery charges following an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and law enforcement officers in Hartselle, Ala.
TBI agents began investigating Danny D. Pitts, 58, at the request of District Attorney General J. Michael Taylor back in January, after allegations that Pitts had sexual misconduct with a minor in Grundy County. Working with detectives from the Hartselle, Alabama, Police Department, agents developed information that the sexual offenses occurred from August to November 2019.
Pitts was indicted by the Grundy County Grand Jury March 14 on one count of aggravated statutory rape, two counts of sexual battery by an authority figure and one count of statutory rape by an authority figure. Pitts then surrendered himself to agents at the Grundy County Jail, where he was booked on a $50,000 bond.