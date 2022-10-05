T Imaging logo

Tullahoma Imaging is holding their inaugural Wind Beneath My Wings 5K fun run to raise money for Living Beyond Breast Cancer, a non-profit dedicated to assisting those who have had or are currently battling breast cancer.

“A lot of work has been put in to making sure it works well,” said Donna Bradford, director of practice development for Tullahoma Imaging. “We at Tullahoma Imaging have been in business, doing mammograms for three years now. We would like to be able to continue this and give back to the community.”

