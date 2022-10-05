Tullahoma Imaging is holding their inaugural Wind Beneath My Wings 5K fun run to raise money for Living Beyond Breast Cancer, a non-profit dedicated to assisting those who have had or are currently battling breast cancer.
“A lot of work has been put in to making sure it works well,” said Donna Bradford, director of practice development for Tullahoma Imaging. “We at Tullahoma Imaging have been in business, doing mammograms for three years now. We would like to be able to continue this and give back to the community.”
Tullahoma Imaging has previously worked with Living Beyond Breast Cancer, donating some of the cost of mammograms to their organization in 2021; however, this is the first organized event they have held to raise money for the cause.
“We wanted to expand that a little bit and get the community involved,” said Bradford. “We want them to know that we’re here.”
Signups will continue up until the event begins on Saturday, Oct. 8. Those who wish to run can register on the race’s page on raceroster.com or in person at the event. A link to sign up can be found on the Tullahoma Imaging website. The sign-up fee is $35, and all proceeds from the run will be donated to Living Beyond Breast Cancer.
The race will begin at 101 North Wall Street in Tullahoma in the alley behind London’s, at 9 a.m.