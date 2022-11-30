Float 8 - SJCC Holmes for the Holidays

As Tullahoma’s 66th annual Christmas Parade is set to help kick start the holiday cheer this Friday, the Tullahoma Police Department is giving parade goers a heads up about the traffic impact.

“At 6 p.m., all traffic on North and South Jackson will be closed to all traffic,” police department officials said. “All intersecting roads on North and South Jackson Street will be closed at 5:45pm.”