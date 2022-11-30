As Tullahoma’s 66th annual Christmas Parade is set to help kick start the holiday cheer this Friday, the Tullahoma Police Department is giving parade goers a heads up about the traffic impact.
“At 6 p.m., all traffic on North and South Jackson will be closed to all traffic,” police department officials said. “All intersecting roads on North and South Jackson Street will be closed at 5:45pm.”
Per the Tullahoma Police Department, South Jackson Street from Carroll Street to Lauderdale Street will be blocked off from 4:30 p.m. until the end of the parade. All intersecting roadways on North and South Jackson Street from Volney to Jack Farrar Lane will be blocked off beginning at 5:45 p.m. There will be no through traffic from 6 p.m. until the end of the parade.
To avoid traffic by the parade, the alternate routes to take during the time of the parade will be Atlantic Street, Cedar Lane and Westside Drive.
“Thank you all for your cooperation and enjoy the parade,” police officials said in their statement.
The Christmas parade, sponsored by Stan McNabb Automotive, will take to the streets of downtown Tullahoma this Friday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. and will feature floats from various local businesses, schools, organizations, sporting teams and so on. The parade, according to Trent McNabb of Stan McNabb Automotive, is a festive event for people of all ages, and is “one of the best community events of the year.”
This year’s parade theme is “A Classic Christmas.” It was submitted by Jack T. Farrar Elementary School student Annabella Hovey, after a district-wide theme competition. For submitting the winning theme, Jack T. Farrar Elementary will also receive a free float entry into the parade.
This year’s grand marshals for the Christmas parade will be long-time community members Ann and Louis Baldwin. The Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce will hold the 2022 Grand Marshal Reception on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 5 p.m. at South Jackson Civic Center, located at 404 S. Jackson St. The reception, sponsored by Rodney’s Body Shop, will also feature the lighting of the “Tullahoma Christmas Tree.”
Prior to the parade, the chamber will present the “Mistletoe Mile Fun Run,” sponsored by Chick-fil-A. The event will be a one mile run down a closed portion of Jackson Street starting at the post office, and will start at 6:15 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2.
The registration deadline is Thursday, Dec. 1, at 11:59 p.m. and the cost is $15. Those wanting to register can sign-up here.
For more information about the parade, contact the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce at 455-5497, visit Tullahoma.org or follow the chamber of commerce’s social media pages.