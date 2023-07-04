7-Eleven opens
Kyle Murphy photo

After of year of construction and delays, those craving a Slurpee can now make the stop at 7-Eleven at the end of the viaduct on South Jackson Street.

The renowned retail convenience store 7-Eleven opened its doors at 517 S. Jackson St. on Thursday, June 29, at 7:11 a.m. to a crowd of eager customers, just in time for the July 4 holiday weekend.