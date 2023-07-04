After of year of construction and delays, those craving a Slurpee can now make the stop at 7-Eleven at the end of the viaduct on South Jackson Street.
The renowned retail convenience store 7-Eleven opened its doors at 517 S. Jackson St. on Thursday, June 29, at 7:11 a.m. to a crowd of eager customers, just in time for the July 4 holiday weekend.
Prior to the opening, construction began next to Veterans Viaduct at the four-way of Jackson and W. Carroll Street in June 2022, with the anticipation of opening by the end of the year. However, the opening was delayed due to both supply chain and construction issues.
7-Eleven is currently looking for members to join its team. Those interested can submit an application at careers.7-eleven.com/jobs and search “Tullahoma” to see current job listings.
7-Eleven is an American multinational chain of retail convenience stores first founded in Dallas, TX in 1927, where it was first named Tote'm Stores until it was changed to 7-Eleven in 1946. In 1991, it was reorganized as wholly owned subsidiary after 70% of the company was acquired by an affiliate Ito-Yokado. In March 2021, 7-Eleven Inc., completed its acquisition of Speedway to the tune of $21 billion.
Along with its famous Slurpee drinks, 7-Eleven sells a variety of products coffee, fresh-made daily sandwiches, fresh fruit, salads, bakery items, hot and prepared foods, dairy products, carbonated beverages and energy drinks, juices, donuts, financial services, and product delivery services. 7-Eleven is also known for its relatively large drink sizes, going as large as 128 ounces, and its 24-hour accessibility.
As of November 2021, 7-Eleven operates, franchises, and licenses 78,029 stores in 19 countries and territories.