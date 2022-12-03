A WWII-era “Mister Douglas” DC-3 passenger plane that has been sitting idle in a hangar for two decades has taken to the skies again, with the help of a non-profit organization out of Indiana.

The Mr. Douglas Society is a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization based in Valparaiso, Indiana, that has worked to restore the DC-3 out of personal appreciation and memories tied to the aircraft, as well as a recognition of its historical value.