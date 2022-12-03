A WWII-era “Mister Douglas” DC-3 passenger plane that has been sitting idle in a hangar for two decades has taken to the skies again, with the help of a non-profit organization out of Indiana.
The Mr. Douglas Society is a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization based in Valparaiso, Indiana, that has worked to restore the DC-3 out of personal appreciation and memories tied to the aircraft, as well as a recognition of its historical value.
Mark Borghorst, a member of the Mr. Douglas Society, owned the Tullahoma aircraft since 1980, piloting it for skydiving ventures and missionary work. The plane was also featured in the 1994 drama “Drop Zone” during his ownership. He sold the aircraft to the Mr. Douglas Society in 2017.
On a test flight, prior to the plane’s departure for Florida, the crew of Borghorst, Michael Rouse, managing director for the Mr. Douglas Society, and a guest flew with the aid of a Garmin GPS, unable to use many of the systems built into the plane for navigation.
The N129H fixed-wing, propeller-driven Douglas DC-3 airliner revolutionized air transport in the 1930s and 1940s, according to the Mr. Douglas organization’s website.
With a cruise speed of 207 mph and range of 1,500 miles, it was able to cross the continental United States, making transcontinental flights and worldwide flights possible. It is considered by aviation experts as the first airliner that made a profit by carrying passengers alone, as stated by F. Robert van der Linden, curator of air transportation at the Smithsonian Institution's National Air and Space Museum.
A 2013 Smithsonian article detailed the response of Orville Wright, American aviation pioneer, when he witnessed a DC-3 land at the airport in his hometown.
“They tell me that [the plane] is so sound-proof that the passengers can talk to each other without shouting,” Wright told reporter Douglas Ingells that day. “This is a wonderful improvement. Noise is something that we always knew would have to be eliminated in order to get people to fly. Somehow it is associated with fear.”
The Douglas DC-3 was considered something of a luxury cruise prior to WWII and the aviation boom that followed. Some Douglas DC-3s were fitted with plush leather seats, air-to-ground telephones and bars for high-class clientele. That was the case for the Mr. Douglas that made Tullahoma its home for nearly 40 years.
“Donald Douglas himself owned this airplane,” said Rouse. “When it was built, either United [Airlines] or American [Airlines] owned it, and then Conrad Hilton of the Hilton hotels, those brothers owned it next. Donald Douglas bought it from the Hiltons. Donald Douglas was in this plane with his dogs many times. Some of the stuff that you see in here is still original from when Douglas had this plane as a personal transport. I myself jumped out of this plane [in the] early 80s.”
When the United States entered World War II, most DC-3s were modified into C-47s for military service, complete with the addition of a cargo door and strengthened floors, a shortened tail cone for glider-towing shackles and hoist attachments.
After the war ended, airlines adopted later models of DC aircraft, and by the early 1960s, DC-3s were mainly used as cargo transports or freight forwarders. By the 1970s, turbine-engine aircraft had largely replaced DC-3s for air travel and cargo transport, but many DC-3s, including the one at the Tullahoma airport, became the favored aircraft of skydivers.
At some point in its history following ownership by Douglas, the plane was outfitted to suit skydivers over corporate passengers, with the luxurious trappings removed and replaced with rows of bucket seats.
The plane has the capacity for thirty passengers for skydiving when it is at its full restoration. An aisle wide enough for two to pass through comfortably is lined by rows of folding bucket seats past the cockpit.
Wide picture windows on either side of the plane allow for jumpers to view the passing scenery before their dive. The roof of the cabin is covered with stickers from the plane’s storied flight history, including mementos from Florida, Illinois and North Carolina. A mural in the back of the cabin depicts a city in the sky, surrounded by clouds, with jumpers and birds made to look like jets.
The plane was disabled in 2000, and it had not flown again until the Mr. Douglas Society took up the challenge to return the vessel to the sky.
“This is the final chapter,” said Rouse. “This plane will fly again in the skydiving world, and I will jump out of it. By next spring, it will have avionics in it, and I hope to do some of the initial test flights in it. I’ll help train the next crew that takes it out in the skydiving circuit.”