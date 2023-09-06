9-11 stair climb 2022

This Friday, the Tullahoma Fire Department will dress out in full gear and trek up and down the bleacher steps at Wilkins Stadium for the annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.

9-11 memorial stair climb flyer.jpg

The climb is conducted by the fire department each year near Sept. 11 to honor the 343 firefighters and first responders who lost their lives in order to save others when the World Trade Center Towers fell 22 years ago after two commercial airplanes crashed into the towers by hijackers. Two other commercial airplanes were also hijacked and crashed at the Pentagon and in an empty field western Pennsylvania about 20 minutes by air from Washington, D.C.