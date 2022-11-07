The Coffee County Budget and Finance Committee heard a presentation by 911 Director Scott LeDuc on the dispatcher staffing and pay situation at the 911 Communication Center.
“In the very recent past, the surrounding counties have really upped their game giving pay raises,” LeDuc said.
He said that one employee left Coffee County to make an additional $15,000 with three years’ experience.
“In the past two months, we’ve lost three employees. It’s been really tough. When you have employees, you want to retain them,” LeDuc said, noting that it costs about $15,000 to train new employees.
“It’s a good family that we’ve established over there. It’s a good group of folks that work together,” he said.
“When you have 17 you want to staff and you lose three, it really hurts. We’re not asking for a $15,000 increase for our employees, but my board has just asked me to come and try to pace with the surrounding counties.”
LeDuc said that Coffee County starts at $13.50 per hour, starting out. There is one dispatcher on staff who makes more than $20 per hour and that dispatcher has 32 years’ experience.
The director is looking at bumping starting pay to $18 per hour, which would cost the county $175,000 annually.
While sympathetic to the situation, the committee took a slightly less friendly stance than with Sheriff Chad Partin when he approached last meeting with a request for more pay for jailers. Members pressed LeDuc on the revenue that the center is allocated from 911 telecommunication fees.
Chairman of the Budget and Finance Lynn Sebourn asked for a breakdown on the center’s salaries.
Director of Budgets Marianna Edinger said that the 911 budgets $225,000 to the county for payroll. The county pays $914,356 in payroll for the center. Of that, $73,500 is the director’s salary plus a $14,280 “Salary Supplement” line item. Dispatcher salaries are budgeted $519,713 with $77,700 in overtime pay.
“We just had a discussion with the sheriff and said, go do what you can now then come ask later,” Sebourn said. “I’m wondering if we should be in the same situation here. Not that you guys don’t need it. I believe you do.”
Sebourn called for a pay fix on the whole county, rather than continuing to piecemeal different departments.
Commissioner Joey Hobbs said that he needed to refresh himself with the 911 budget, but it sounded like there was money to pull from for raises in the short term.
“We’ve been very slow to react to pay and getting things into the right arena,” he said.
The county is the only government paying for dispatch. Manchester and Tullahoma cities no longer contribute revenue to the 911 board budget.
LeDuc said that when he started in July of 2021, there were 11 dispatchers running shifts 24/7 for two city fire departments plus rural, two city police departments plus the sheriff department, in addition to EMS and rescue departments. The center is at 13 dispatchers. Currently, according to LeDuc, there were 17 minus three who quit and one on medical leave. Three dispatchers are at starting pay, and will go to $14.70 once trained at about a year on the job.
Commissioner Laura Nettles asked if the 911 board was able to set pay. In the same vein, Sebourn asked what state restrictions limited the 911 board budget to technology expenses.
The communication center is eyeing upgrading its computer system.
“We’re going to be spending money so you don’t have to,” LeDuc said, referring to computer aided dispatch (CAD) system that will, if approved, have mobile CAD and live 911 components that will allow officers in the field direct access to call data and to actually hear the 911 caller.
“At 911, we’re going to hopefully vote to buy the whole package, so the only thing you have to spend to get to that point is way less money… In the end it all works out well we’re going to do that side of the technology, so you can get there without you having to break the bank,” LeDuc said.
Hobbs asked that Edinger look over the numbers. Sebourn suggested then that he Hobbs, Edinger, LeDuc and Coffee County Mayor Judd Matheny discuss the situation.
Sebourn said it’s not a “hard and fast no.”