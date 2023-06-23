Attic Outlet yard.JPG

City property maintenance inspector Tony Mercado, far left, presents some of the lawn equipment to Lisa Cardwell, middle, and Ernie Jones to be used to help those in need. 

 Kyle Murphy photo

Residents who may be facing city ordinance violations regarding not taking care of their lawns can now reach out to Community Care Ministries for assistance.

According to Tony Mercado, Property Maintenance Inspector for the city of Tullahoma, one of things he does is enforcing ordinances, and one of the common complaints he receives is about tall grass. He said what he noticed is that most of the time when he went out to address the complaint with homeowners, they would let him know it was a financial issue that was the cause.

Community Care Ministries Lawn care.JPG

From Tony Mercade, Property Maintenance Inspector, Executive Director of Community Care Ministries, ministry receptionist Sophia Pogue and ministry assistant Steve Gerdom.

