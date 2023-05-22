4A - juneteenth.jpg

The upcoming Juneteenth Festival promises to be a vibrant celebration commemorating a significant milestone in American history. Scheduled for June 17 in Shelbyville, the festival will bring together to honor and embrace the spirit of Juneteenth.

Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day or Freedom Day, marks the day when news of the Emancipation Proclamation finally reached enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas on June 19th, 1865, more than two years after it was issued. It is a powerful reminder of the triumph of human resilience, the struggle for liberation, and the ongoing fight for equality and justice.

Tags

Recommended for you