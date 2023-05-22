The upcoming Juneteenth Festival promises to be a vibrant celebration commemorating a significant milestone in American history. Scheduled for June 17 in Shelbyville, the festival will bring together to honor and embrace the spirit of Juneteenth.
Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day or Freedom Day, marks the day when news of the Emancipation Proclamation finally reached enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas on June 19th, 1865, more than two years after it was issued. It is a powerful reminder of the triumph of human resilience, the struggle for liberation, and the ongoing fight for equality and justice.
The day starts with the Juneteenth Memorial Walk starting at 7 a.m. at Woodfork Chapel AME Church 1011 Lipscomb Street Shelbyville and a Juneteenth parade will start at 10 a.m. Vendors and food trucks will be around the Shelbyville square as well as music and dance performances throughout the day. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy the celebration. Visit www.bcjuneteenth.com for more information.
Juneteenth poster & essay contests are open to all middle and high school students, as well as Seniors 50+. For more information on the Juneteenth Memorial Walk and parade, contact Robert Cecil Johnson at (931)580-3690. To inquire about the poster and essay contests, contact Janet Smith at (931)536-5767 or rosenwaldrcc@gmail.com.
Bedford County’s Juneteenth Celebration is sponsored by Gilliland Resource Center and Rosenwald Community Center, 501c3 nonprofit organizations. Vendor applications: Calvin Cannon (931)639-3643 or calvinaaroncannon@gmail.com.
The event will go from 9:15 a.m. to 5 p.m., June 17 at the Bedford County Square in Shelbyville.