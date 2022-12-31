January
The year 2022 left no time for adjustment as the year kicked off with extremes as strong thunderstorms on New Year’s Day gave way to a winter storm that dumped four inches of snow on Tullahoma. The swings in temperature and weather came just a month after Tullahoma experienced its first ever December tornado just a month before in December 2021. The storm would be the first of three winter clippers to hit the area during January with a third dumping three inches of snow on Tullahoma halfway through the month.
However the weather wasn’t the only storm brewing in Tullahoma as January saw a clash between supporters and those against the location of a faith based residential facility called “Be the Bush” which asked to be allowed to locate in the Old Jones School building on Riley Creek Road. Those avidly against the location included District Attorney Craig Northcott who said location of the facility in the 25,000 square foot building would not be good for the community. In the end, a rezoning of the property for the facility was turned down. Be the Bush eventually filed a lawsuit later in the year, contesting the denial.
January was not nice for former Volunteer Family Medical owner Mark Daniel Allen as he was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison after he was convicted following a three-day trial on charges of distributing controlled substances. He was accused of unlawfully prescribing 15,000 opioid pills to three women with whom he allegedly had sexual relationships and to a male patient who later passed away.
COVID-19 continued to linger into 2022 as the Omicron variant reached record levels of infection. While exact numbers were not known given government-issued COVID tests that many took at home, it was estimated the infection rate was amongst the highest since the pandemic began even though the death rate from the new variant was much lower. The spike was short-lived as three months later, Tullahoma saw record lows in the reports of infections.
February
Brody Melton and Kaylee Smith were named homecoming king and queen during homecoming festivities during the Wildcat basketball season. Meanwhile, Dot Watson was named 2021 Citizen of the Year by the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce.
In the area of bad news for February, Brothers Implement in Hillsboro suffered heavy damage caused by an early evening fire. However, the business, which had operated since 1939, stayed open after the blaze and subsequent repairs.
Mayor Ray Knowis returned back to work after a health scare and resumed his duties with no limitation on his activities. Knowis had suffered a medical emergency while attending the Sports Hall of Fame event days before.
City leaders approved Juneteenth fireworks during what would be the first Juneteenth celebration officially held in Tullahoma in June. The city had to amend the rule that allowed for the earlier sales and shooting of fireworks.
The Coffee County Health Department revealed it would be closing its Manchester facility and consolidating with the Tullahoma Health Department, sending the Manchester patients to Tullahoma for services.
March
Tom Robinson bid farewell to the Tullahoma Area Economic Development Corporation after 40 years in economic development. Robinson was honored by the city before the board of mayor and alderman meeting with Mayor Knowis and City Administrator Jennifer Moody presenting him with a plaque.
Prices at the pump breached the four dollar mark amid the escalating Ukrainian war with Russia. The sharp rise in gas prices began one month prior, ascending from their $3.11 mark. Prices would rise into the four dollar range before falling to a low of $2.59 by the end of 2022.
Several Manchester businesses were destroyed or damaged when fire swept through Woodland Plaza, sending flames and smoke shooting hundreds of feet in the air as multiple firefighting agencies fought the blaze. It was later learned the fire had been intentionally set and two persons were charged in connection with the burglary and arson.
A New York teen was charged with vehicular homicide for a crash on Interstate 24 which saw his two passengers burn inside the wreckage. Dan Angelo Fearron, 19 was allegedly driving the BMW when he fled officers, traveling at 118 miles per hour before running off the road and striking a tree. When asked if he had passengers, the teen allegedly denied anyone else was in the car. The bodies were found once the fire was put out.
April
Former Parks and Recreation Director Kurt Glick filed a lawsuit against the city of Tullahoma for a half-million dollars claiming age discrimination. Glick asked for back wages and benefits as well as damages for being forced into retirement. The city maintains he was not forced into retirement. In yet another turn, Glick was later elected as a city alderman and currently sits with BoMA. He has refused to recuse himself from voting on issues pertaining to City Administrator Jennifer Moody even though she was central to his lawsuit against the city.
Piping on the Green returned to the campus of the Celtic Cup after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Hundreds attended the annual music and crafts festival, listening to bagpipes while strolling on the green, looking at the craft tents.
Local businessman and aviator Sam Crimm II was presented the prestigious Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award. The award, which is the most prestigious awarded by the FAA, recognized his more than 50 years of flight.
Children of the community harvested over 10,000 eggs from the lawn of South Jackson Civic Center in the annual Easter Egg-Stravaganza egg hunt.
May
HunterGirl became a household name during the spring as she wowed the judges on American Idol, taking second only behind winner Noah Thompson on the televised talent search. Hunter Wolkonowski out of Winchester performed on the season finale after reaching the coveted final three. Prior to the finale, Winchester gave her a hero’s welcome with a parade and concert, cheering her on as she prepared for the championship show.
The city of Tullahoma showed its appreciation for former Mayor Lane Curlee and First Lady Evelyn Curlee by passing a resolution naming the greenway along Rock Creek after the couple. Curlee chose not to seek another term in 2020 after serving nearly 20 years in the leadership of Tullahoma.
Bobby Carter and Gerald Ewell were the big winners when it came to the Republican Primary on May 3. Both won handily, and given there were no opponents waiting for them in the general election, they were the judges-elect for the circuit and general sessions jobs, respectively. Their wins came after hard-fought campaigns.
Tullahoma saw its 100th graduating class walk the stage on the same football field where its football team played its home games during its first ever state championship season the year before. A total of 251 seniors received their diplomas as part of the historic class with Principal Jason Quick saying the class closed the book on the first 100 years.
Hannah Chessor and Eleanor Fults were named distinguished young women for the Cumberland Valley and Tullahoma for 2023. The Tullahoma program was held at the high school and involved a five-week program with five categories including scholastics, interview, talent, self-expression and fitness.
The Tullahoma baseball team headed to the state finals after an improbable run through the playoffs. The squad punched their ticket by beating South Doyle in the sub-state after winning their way through the district and regionals. The dream season was stopped on its second day as, after winning their first round game, they were defeated back-to-back to eliminate them from contention. The eventual state champion, Upperman, was a squad Tullahoma had already beaten earlier in the playoffs.
June
After two years on the shelf, one year cancelled due to the pandemic, the other for the remnants of Hurricane Ida, the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival returned to The Farm in Manchester, with tens of thousands flocking to the festival grounds. The festival was headlined by J.Cole, Tool, Stevie Nicks, 21 Savage, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss and Machine Gun Kelly.
Col. Randal J. Gordon was installed as the 32nd commander at Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC), replacing Col. Jeffrey T. Geraghty who has served in the position since June 2019. Prior to his new assignment, Gordon was the Vice Wing Commander of the 412th Test Wing at Edwards AFB.
Tullahoma was hit by near record-high heat during the latter part of June with the mercury toying with 100 while “feels like” temperatures soared to 107 on a couple of days. While rolling blackouts were not required, TUA asked users to scale back their usage as demand hit record levels.
Secretary of State Tre Hargett was arrested on drunk driving charges after he was pulled over by Tullahoma Police following an evening at Bonnaroo. The secretary of state did poorly on field sobriety tests and was taken into custody and booked on the charge of DUI. He would eventually enter a no contest plea to the charges and lose his driver license and be required to pay a fine and spend 48 hours in detention. He is now required to drive his own vehicle when he drives on his restricted license as he was driving a state-issued vehicle when he was arrested.
The inaugural Juneteenth celebration held at C.D. Stamps Community Center was an overwhelming success, leading officials to plan to make the celebration an annual event. Along with booths and activities, the event offered music and art displays.
Tullahoma played host to the prestigious Air Race Classic which made its final stop at William Northern Field. Once known as the Powder Puff Derby, the event has its roots back to Emelia Earhart. Pilots ranged from 17 to 90 years of age and the race covered 2,400 miles with several stops along the way.
July
Thousands flocked to Frazier-McEwen Park for the annual Tullahoma Regional Independence Celebration. The event featured music, games and food and was capped with one of the best fireworks shows in the state. The 2022 event even saw a live marriage proposal on stage.
Tullahoma Alderman Jenna Amacher called the probe into her residency status a “witch hunt” and filed a motion in court to block a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation subpoena for her child’s school records. The investigation by the TBI began after allegations were made that Amacher does not live within the Tullahoma city limits as required to be elected and to serve on the city board. Amacher maintains she is legal by letter of the law and is in the midst of building a residence within the city limits. A lawsuit was later filed asking that Amacher be removed from her aldermanic seat. The legal action concerning her status with the city board remained influx as the year ended.
An Estill Springs man led lawmen on a high speed chase through two counties in a stolen vehicle. The drove into oncoming traffic on Highway 55 where the suspect came to a stop and the driver, later to be identified as Devonta Sheffield, exited the vehicle with a handgun and continued to flee on foot. Sheffield ran towards the train tracks trying to cross but could not due to train cars being at a standstill on the tracks. “Officers began giving Sheffield commands to drop the firearm while being held at gun point,” reports revealed. “Sheffield then began to try to maneuver through the train cars and turned his back to officers. That’s when an officer had moved closer to Sheffield and taken control of him.”
After spending months hearing comments and answering questions from the public, the Tullahoma Planning Commission approved the Think Tullahoma 2040 Comprehensive Development Plan at its public hearing at city hall Thursday, July 7. Their move came following extensive discussions regarding the long-range growth vision for the city. The approval was later overridden by the city board which opted to scrap the 2040 plan and begin anew.
August
Quick work by school employees and fire fighters helped contain a fire at West Middle School early Friday evening, the blaze reportedly sparked by an electrical issue.
“Two staff members were in the building, but after smelling smoke and hearing the alarm, they quickly evacuated,” Tullahoma City Schools officials revealed, noting the Tullahoma Fire Department was called to the scene. “The Tullahoma Fire Department responded quickly and was able to contain the fire. No one was hurt.”
The City of Tullahoma spent time prior to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting to recognize then outgoing Mayor Pro Tem Dr. Jimmy Blanks. Blanks had served as city alderman for the last 13 years and announced in April that he was not seeking reelection.
The city held a reception for Blanks, where friends, family, current and former colleagues, like former Tullahoma Mayor Lane Curlee, and residents stopped by to congratulate Blanks as he wrapped up his term as alderman, as well as honoring him during the meeting of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
Mayor Ray Knowis presented a proclamation and plaque to Blanks and said it was both a sad and happy occasion to present the proclamation to Blanks for his service as alderman from 2009 to 2019 and as Mayor Pro Tem from 2019 to 2022.
Tullahoma residents welcomed the new Marshalls in town as one of the nation’s leading off-price retailers held its grand opening Thursday, Aug. 11, at Northgate Mall at 1600 N. Jackson St. The grand opening included a ribbon cutting ceremony which featured representatives of the store, Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce and city officials, with Mayor Ray Knowis cutting the ribbon.
The Board of Mayor and Alderman saw the departure of Aldermen Rupa Blackwell and Sernobia McGee and the swearing in of incumbent Alderman Daniel Berry and newly elected Aldermen Kurt Glick, Jerry Mathis and Bobbie Wilson following their election in August.
City attorney Stephen Worsham presented the certified municipal election results of the Aug. 4 election, which saw Alderman Berry take 1,528 votes, Glick take 1,731 votes, Mathis take 1,919 votes, and Wilson take 1,528 votes. In later discussion, Berry volunteered to take a two year term, granting Wilson a four year term with the board. Alderman Mathis was unanimously appointed to the position of mayor pro-tem.
The Tullahoma News brought home the hardware this past week from the Tennessee Press Association Awards held in Nashville, scoring two first place honors for Breaking News Coverage and Best Local Features, while Sportswriter Erin Douglas won two of the state’s top awards for sports photography in her first year of competition.
The News won nine awards in all and finished strong, placing third in the state in its category, which was won by the Nashville Ledger.
September
The crown of Fairest of the Fair for Coffee County was passed on at the annual beauty pageant, going to first time pageant competitor Addison Welch. Seventeen hopefuls made their way across the impromptu stage at Coffee County Raider Academy after the pageant got rained out at the fairgrounds.
Coinciding with the Fairest of the Fair was the 165th annual Coffee County Fair, which ended its yearly exhibition that saw features along with continuing as a hub of the agricultural community. Modern Midway served as the carnival attraction at the fair, bringing new rides such as the double Farris wheel and swings. Also at stake at the fair was contests ranging from the best beard in the county to who has the bragging rights for the best mullet. The fair also included a slobber knocker and Donnybrook with Southern States Wrestling putting on a show Thursday night at the main stands.
In the late evening hours, a barndominium located on Turkey Creek Road was destroyed in a structure fire. According to Tullahoma Fire Department Deputy Chief Larry Sloan, the fire department received the initial call at about 10:42 p.m. When the firemen arrived to the scene, the barndominium was fully involved and the roof had collapsed.
“We spent about four hours on the scene trying to put the fire out and to make sure it wasn’t going anywhere,” Sloan said. “We were able to get it controlled where it wasn’t going to spread quickly.”
He added it took the fire crews about a half an hour to get the fire under control and more time was spent to put out any potential hot spots.
Tullahoma rocked deep into the evening as the 41A Music Festival celebrated a dozen years not only entertaining the community but also raising money to help worthy causes. This year’s high energy lineup at Grider Stadium featured Chase Clanton & Vintage Vibes, Stagger Moon Band and Utopia getting the fans dancing as the sun set. Then, as the moon rose over the event grounds the Mötley Crüe tribute band Motley Inc., kick started the hearts of those in attendance. The final act of the evening jumped on stage to take it home as Van Halen tribute band Atomic Punks closed out the 12th annual festival.
Tullahoma, with the inclusion of Arnold Air Force Base, was named a Great American Defense Community in the 2022 run.
Mayor Ray Knowis was presented with a flag denoting this honor, which hung in the hall of the University of Tennessee Space Institute’s (UTSI) dining hall during a celebratory luncheon, which was attended by esteemed members of the community and national representatives of the state, including Representative Rush Bricken and a member of Representative John Rose’s staff.
“When Tullahoma was nominated to be a 2022 Great American Defense Community, we at the ADC knew we had to recognize this special community,” said Karen Holt, vice president of American Defense Communities.
A group of concerned citizens filed a letter with Tullahoma City Attorney Stephen Worsham seeking to oust Alderman Daniel Berry in compliance with Tennessee Code 8-47-101. In a letter dated Aug. 24, 2022, the complainants accuse Berry of violating the Code of Ethics regarding voting on matters that they say would constitute a conflict of interest.
The letter also called into question various campaign practices, including failure to file financial disclosures to the Tennessee Ethics Commission during his 2022 bid for alderman. The group also noted that Berry was late in filing these forms following a bid in 2020 for Tullahoma Mayor. The move to unseat Berry was unsuccessful as the year drew to a close.
October
District Attorney General Craig Northcott came before the Board of Mayor and Aldermen during its October meeting to request the resignation of Alderman Jenna Amacher, after receiving a complaint regarding her residency. Northcott explained that, while the property was within the limits of both the city of Tullahoma and Coffee County, there was no residence on the premises. He further stated that, according to her own admission and witness statements, Amacher has been residing at a property on Blue Creek Road in Franklin County and outside the city limits of Tullahoma for approximately 20 months.
Under the city charter, in order to run for either alderman or mayor of the city of Tullahoma, one must reside within the city limits. The city charter also indicates that an alderman and mayor must continue to reside in the city limits for the full term. Northcott stated that Amacher had resided at the property outside of the city limits for nearly 20 months of her initial three year term as alderman.
The DA told Amacher she had one business day to step down. She refused and paperwork was filed in the court to have her forcefully removed. The suit is still pending.
Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett entered a plea deal in his drunk driving case in Coffee County General Sessions Court, entering a no contest plea to the charge of first-offense driving under the influence after he was stopped in Tullahoma in June following the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.
Hargett was directed to pay $350 plus costs and attend DUI class as part of his plea agreement. He will also have his driver license restricted for one year and will have to drive his personal car during the year on restriction and use a breathalyzer interlock system to start his car. The device makes the driver breath into an alcohol-detection system before starting the car and the vehicle will only start if no alcohol is detected. Should there be alcohol detection, the car will be disabled.
His no contest plea meant that while he accepted the punishment for the crime, he was maintaining factual innocence of the Class A Misdemeanor which carries 11-months, 29-days on probation.
Strong downbursts from an early evening storm front left a swath of damage in neighboring Manchester one evening. The Coffee County Raider Academy took the brunt of the wind, losing portions of its roof along with suffering damage to its athletic facilities while several local businesses lost portions of rooves and facade. There were also widespread power outages and downed trees attributed to the storm’s fury.
At the special called meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, further consideration of the Think Tullahoma 2040 Comprehensive Plan was entirely suspended following a motion from Alderman Kurt Glick. The motion recommended the board suspend further consideration of the Think Tullahoma 2040 Comprehensive Plan in favor of instructing the planning department to revise the 2011 Comprehensive Plan by updating the demographics and incorporating the land use graphics of the 2040 draft, striking the type place designations and definitions, replaced by the currently existing zoning designations and upgrading the transportation section with proposed street, road and intersection improvements. This will serve as the amended 2022 Comprehensive Plan until the introduction of a draft 2025 updated Comprehensive Plan.
Mother Nature may have helped spare the homes of nearly 1,000 people later in the month when rain turned the tide in the Isha Fire on Harrison Ferry Mountain in southern Warren County after the inferno had charred over 200 acres.
November
Days following questions from the city board of mayor and aldermen about why he had not taken the oath of office after reelection to the school board, Sid Hill was sworn into his position on the Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education. Tullahoma City Schools officials announced that Sid Hill was sworn in by Judge James Conley on Saturday, Oct. 29, after a deadline to take the oath of office was set by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
In its Oct. 24 meeting, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen made the decision to set a deadline for Hill to be sworn in after a September vote by the school board to seek new legal representation resulted in a tied 3-to-3 result since he was not there to vote. Hill had been reelected to office in the August elections but had not taken the oath of office normally taken before or on Sept. 1.
After a year with the Parks and Rec department of Tullahoma, director Dave Anderson announced he would be leaving his position before the end of the year. Anderson stated that the reason behind his departure was his family, who reside in another county.
“I just wanted to thank the citizens of Tullahoma,” said Anderson. “I think we’ve done a good job of improving the relationships that we’ve had and increased the programs significantly. I think we’ve done a really good job of improving the programming at C.D. Stamps.”
The wait for McAlister’s Deli ended as it held its grand opening to a large turnout waiting in line for a taste in genuine hospitality. The deli restaurant makes its home in the former Radio Shack, located at 1501 N. Jackson St. next to Northgate Mall and Quality Inn, where renovations and construction started in August.
To mark the occasion for its opening, McAlister’s Deli held a grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony just before it opened its doors to the public, courtesy of the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce. As part of the grand opening, the first 135 customers who stopped by for handcraft sandwiches, spuds, soups, salads and so on received free McAlister’s Deli famous sweet tea for a year.
There were no big surprises on election night as the red tide rolled in as expected with Republicans dominating the Tennessee and Coffee County election scene. Gov. Bill Lee was elected to his second term of office, racing past Democrat Jason Brantley Martin by a count of 1,128,097 to 572,153. Tennessee House Representative Rush Bricken was reelected to the 47th District office that serves Coffee and Grundy County, besting Independent Veronica Owens 12,563 to 3,038. Coffee County will have a new Representative in Washington D.C. but the change is due to reapportionment and not due to a changing of the guard as long-time incumbent Dr. Scott DesJarlais was reelected as 4th District Congressman, winning handily with 122,336 votes.
After months of anticipation and delays, Artemis I finally had liftoff and began the new chapter in human lunar exploration. What Tullahoma residents may not have realized is that some of the testing needed for launch happened in their backyard at Arnold Engineering Developing Complex (AEDC) and at Jacobs. Artemis I is an unmanned flight test of NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft is an integrated system for humanity's return to the Moon. Artemis I is the first in a series complex missions to provide a foundation for human deep space exploration, and demonstrate NASA’s commitment and capability to extend human existence to the Moon and beyond, including missions to Mars. Artemis I launched at 1:47 a.m. EST Wednesday, Nov. 16. The primary goals of Artemis I were to demonstrate Orion’s systems in a spaceflight environment, ensure a safe reentry, descent, splashdown and recovery prior to the first flight with a crew on Artemis II.
December
The Christmas spirit was bright and alive in Tullahoma as the 66th Christmas Parade, sponsored by Stan McNabb Automotive, rang in the holiday cheer as over 100 floats made their way down Jackson Street Friday, Dec. 2. To celebrate both the upcoming parade and this year’s grand marshals Louis and Ann Baldwin, the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) hosted the Grand Marshal reception, sponsored by Rodney’s Body Shop, the previous evening to celebrate this year’s grand marshals Louis and Ann Baldwin, who flipped the switch to light the Tullahoma City Christmas tree at South Jackson Civic Center.
Prior to the parade itself, the chamber held the “Mistletoe Mile Fun Run” where those looking to warm up while waiting for the parade could sign up and take a run, jog or walk from the post office to Walgreens. Runners were of all ages and dressed up for the occasion to spread holiday cheer.
A WWII-era “Mister Douglas” DC-3 passenger plane that has been sitting idle in a hangar for two decades has taken to the skies again, with the help of the non-profit organization out of Indiana, the Mr. Douglas Society. The 501(c) 3 non-profit has worked to restore the DC-3 out of personal appreciation and memories tied to the aircraft, as well as a recognition of its historical value.
Mark Borghorst, a member of the Mr. Douglas Society, owned the Tullahoma aircraft since 1980, piloting it for skydiving ventures and missionary work. The plane was also featured in the 1994 drama “Drop Zone” during his ownership. He sold the aircraft to the Mr. Douglas Society in 2017.
Those who were on the hunt for gift ideas this holiday season could make the stop at Five Below, as it opened its doors Friday, Dec. 2. Five Below coming to Tullahoma was confirmed in August when representatives of Parkes Construction stated that the store was being built at Northgate Mall at 1600 N. Jackson St. where Big Lots used to be located.
Following the resignation of Alderman Robin Dunn, a motion to appoint an alderman to her seat by Dec. 19 failed in a tie vote.
The motion to hold a special-called meeting to select the incoming alderman was raised by Alderman Jenna Amacher, on the grounds that the seat must legally be filled within 30 days from its vacancy. Dunn resigned following a contentious meeting of BoMA. She had served for five years.
County music star and Grand Ole Opry member Dustin Lynch made his grand return to Tullahoma for his “Dustin Lynch and Friends” benefit concert where $30,000 was raised for three local nonprofit organizations.
The traditional concert returned Tuesday evening, Dec. 13, in the Tullahoma High School auditorium after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. Despite the two-year gap, Lynch made up for lost time as he along with his band and fellow Nashville songwriters Hunter Phelps, Jorden Minton and Jordan Reynolds, who all have written songs for artists like Dan + Shay, Chris Lane, HARDY, Justin Bieber and so on, hit the stage and performed an 18-song set list for the sold-out crowd of over 700.
Residents in Tullahoma and across Middle Tennessee may have experience brief interruptions of power this weekend by the request of the Tennessee Valley Authority due to down power generators.
Early Friday morning, Tullahoma Utilities Authority (TUA) released a statement letting customers know that at the request of the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), TUA would begin rolling customer outages starting at 10:30 a.m. The outages would be in groups of 200-400 customers at a time and would last for approximately 15 minutes. Customers were asked to plan for 15-minute outage every three hours.
Other power companies in the area, including Duck River Electric, Winchester Utility System, Shelbyville Power Water & Sewerage System and so on, issued similar statements from TVA to their customers.
TVA’s Chief Operating Officer Don Moul issued a statement where he said that TVA is grateful for all 153 power companies across seven states, as well as the industrial customers, and the public workers across the region are working 24/7 in to help minimize the impact on communities experiencing what the National Weather Service is calling a “once in a generation storm.”
The rolling outages were discontinued following two days with the TVA revealing it planned to investigate what prompted to interruptions so the situation would not repeat itself.