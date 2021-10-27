The Tullahoma school district now has a brand new presence on Facebook. Tullahoma City Schools Communications Specialist Zach Birdsong announced the new page Friday morning, noting that continued problems with the district’s previous Facebook presence prompted the move.
“In June, the Tullahoma City School District was locked out of its Facebook page,” he said in a release, “Since then, the district has not been able to post on the social media platform.”
“Not having access to our Facebook page has been challenging, as this is one platform that so many of our stakeholders use,” Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens said. “Our team worked hard over the last several months to try and gain access to our old page, but these efforts were unsuccessful. We know a large majority of our community uses Facebook to read and share news, so we are excited to launch our new page.”
The new Facebook page for Tullahoma City Schools can be seen, liked and followed at facebook.com/TCSPublic, which connects the district’s other social media pages, including Twitter and Instagram. Now that the district is back on the platform, Birdsong said the district will begin sharing news releases, photos, videos and more on the social media network.
Anyone who previously followed or liked the district’s previous page, found at facebook.com/tullahomacityschools, should no longer use that page for updates. To search for the new page on Facebook, search for “Tullahoma City Schools.” The “Tullahoma City Public Schools” is the inactive page for the district.