Congress actually agreed on something this past week and it was about time, literally, as the U.S. Senate voted to make Daylight Saving Time a permanent fixture.
The Senate passed the bill this past Tuesday that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent, provided it completes the rest of its hurdles, first through the U.S. House of Representatives and then to get signed by President Joe Biden.
The “Sunshine Protection Act” is co-sponsored by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.). Rubio, while admitting there are much bigger issues facing the country, noted at least the time issue is something both sides of the aisle can agree on.
"I know this is not the most important issue confronting America, but it's one of those issues where there's a lot of agreement," Rubio said.
Along with a vast majority of Americans wanting to keep DST, the congressman who first introduced the bill last year says there are health factors coming to play.
“There are enormous health and economic benefits to making daylight saving time permanent,” Vern Buchanan (R-Fla.) said. “Florida and 17 other states [Tennessee included] have already moved to adopt [DST] year-round but cannot do so without congressional approval. It’s time to end the antiquated practice of changing our clocks twice a year."
The bill passed the Senate with no opposition, and odds are looking good for it to clear the House. Should it clear all the hurdles, the new law would take effect in November 2023 to give time for industries to adjust to the change, or lack thereof.