The Coffee County Election Commission has received, as of Aug. 20, about 100 requests for absentee ballots for the November election, according to Coffee County Elections Administrator Andy Farrar.
In 2016, there were 410 returned absentee ballots, said Farrar.
“We mailed out 462 for that election,” he said.
Absentee ballot request forms are available at www.coffeecountyelectioncommission.com and www.govotetn.com, or at the Coffee County Election Commission office, located at 1329 McArthur St., Manchester.
“The request can be hand delivered, mailed, faxed or emailed back to the Election Commission,” Farrar said. “After the request has been made and verified by the Election Commission, a ballot will be mailed out with instructions on how to fill out and return the ballot. Ballots for the November election will not be ready until mid-September. All absentee ballots must be returned by mail, they cannot be dropped off at the Election Commission office.”
Voters can request absentee ballots until Oct. 27, according to Farrar.
To vote by mail, you must meet one of the reasons listed below and submit a request no later than Oct. 27:
You are 60 years of age or older.
You will be outside the county during all hours of early voting and before the polls close on Election Day.
You are hospitalized, ill or physically disabled and unable to appear at your polling place to vote.
You are a caretaker of a hospitalized, ill or physically disabled person.
You are a full-time student or spouse of a full-time student outside the county.
You reside in a licensed facility, outside your county, providing relatively permanent domiciliary care, i.e. nursing home.
You are a candidate for office in the election for which you are applying to vote absentee by-mail.
You are observing a religious holiday that prevents you from voting during early voting or on Election Day.
You will be serving as an election official or a member or employee of the election commission on Election Day.
You will be serving on jury duty in state or federal court.
You are a voter with a disability and your polling place is inaccessible.
You have a CDL or TWIC or you are a spouse of a person with a CDL or TWIC and will be out of the county during early voting and Election Day.
If you are a member of the military, spouse, or dependent; an activated National Guard member on state orders; or an overseas citizen and otherwise qualified to vote in Tennessee, you must include a mailing address outside the county, even if the ballot is emailed.
If you have never voted in Coffee County before and you registered to vote by mail or online, then you must cast your ballot in-person the first time you vote.