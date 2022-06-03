State Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn paid a visit in Tullahoma Thursday afternoon as part of her Accelerating TN 2022 Tour.
Schwinn spent about an hour at East Lincoln Elementary School visiting students and faculty while sitting in on lessons in several classes, which included STEM, math and reading classes. She was accompanied by the department’s Reading 360 mascot Riley the Reading Raccoon, her staff and members of both East Lincoln Elementary and Tullahoma City Schools, including ELE Principal Scott Hargrove and TCS Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens.
Her visit comes after the Tennessee Department of Education announced the Accelerating TN 2022 Tour, a statewide tour spanning 50 school districts over the course of three weeks to highlight summer learning opportunities.
During the General Assembly’s 2021 special legislative session on education, legislators passed the Tennessee Learning Loss Remediation and Student Acceleration Act, which set forward a path for all districts’ current and future summer programming opportunities to benefit students and accelerate achievement. This year, the General Assembly passed the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement (TISA) Act, which updates the way the state funds public education for the first time in over 30 years and prioritizes the needs of each individual student.
To highlight these important policies and programs to support students, Schwinn, department staff, state and local elected officials, will visit Summer Learning Camps, a Reading 360 Early Reading Training, district leadership and community roundtables discussing strategic initiatives accelerating student achievement and the new TISA public school funding formula.
“After countless disruptions caused by a global pandemic, Tennessee is focused on implementing innovative and student-focused learning opportunities that will help accelerate student achievement,” Schwinn said. “Stopping at 50 school districts statewide, the Accelerating TN 2021 bus tour will support the important work happening this summer – highlighting best practices, facilitating key discussions and connecting the many stakeholders who want to help all Tennessee students succeed. By engaging, listening and learning over the next three weeks, we can help ensure Tennessee continues to lead on behalf of our children."
Along with her stop in Tullahoma, Schwinn also paid a visit to Westwood Elementary School in Manchester and Community High School in Unionville.