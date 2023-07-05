Dr. Desiree Vannatta.jpg

Dr. Desiree Vannatta, Educational Support Services Director.

While standardized tests (ACT/SAT) are typically required for admission to college, Motlow students are not required to take standardized tests for college admission.

For determination of placement into college-level English and Math courses, Motlow offers the option of taking the ACCUPLACER test year-round and in-person at no charge. This assessment is a way to ensure Motlow places students into the classes that meet their academic needs. If students have existing ACT/SAT scores, they may use those scores for placement or they may take the ACCUPLACER and use the highest score for placement. Students may also opt to take the ACCUPLACER online for a $25 fee. The assessment ranges from 30-50 questions and usually takes only 45 minutes to one hour to complete.